Fragments is a sculpture series of eight communication devices encapsulated in resin. Te artist carefully cut the devices into small pieces and removed most of the object before embedding the remaining pieces into resin. Te fragments were arranged in their original position within the object, so that the overall shape of the device remains intact. At first glance the sculptures are just a random composition of abstract shapes, textures and color. But as one starts to move around the resin block, the meaning of the fragments start to reveal themselves to the viewer.





Te title of the works has a double meaning. It refers to the fragmentation of the objects but also to a term in linguistics where a fragment refers to an incomplete sentence, that can be interpreted in a multitude of ways. When looking at the 8 sculptures, you automatically try to picture what the objects look like when fully intact. Your mind literally flls in the blanks. I believe art is a form of communication, that is always fragmented when created by the artist. Only as the viewer looks at the art piece and brings his world to it, it is complete again. Te sculptures are an analogy for the communication between the artist and the audience.