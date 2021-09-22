Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Betti Berutto
BETTI BERUTTO

Betti Berutto creates home goods that are characterised by high quality and meticulous design. It offers pieces that are the starting point for the creation of spaces that evoke tranquility and inspiration.

SCOPE
Concept Development
Branding
Packaging Design
We were commissioned to develop their Creative Concept, Branding and Packaging Design. Our graphic interpretation speaks to the places and textures that inspire us, finding the perfect balance through typography, color and graphics to create a brand that connotes a superior understanding of aesthetics without being intimidating.
To achieve the balance, we designed the monogram that is formed by the brand's initials with an almost cursive stroke, and countered it with a very bold, unadorned logotype and supporting typography. This result reminds us of the warmth and subtle elegance of a Mediterranean landscape.
Photos by C129 

Betti Berutto
    VVORKROOM - Mexico City, Mexico

    Betti Berutto

