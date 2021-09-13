Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Macau Designers Association
Au Chon Hin
Behance.net
brand identity branding design identity Logo Design Logotype Macao macao design macau design untitled macao
MACAU DESIGNERS ASSOCIATION (MDA)
-
The Macau Designers Association (MDA) was founded on 18 May 1986.
It is a professional and non-profit art and cultural association comprising graphic, product, interior and web designers, as well as commercial photographers, illustrators and other creative professionals. Over the past thirty years, MDA has been sparing no effort to fulfil the mission: ‘Unite Macao designers, protect their interest, enhance professionalism and facilitate external exchange’.
brand identity branding design identity Logo Design Logotype Macao macao design macau design untitled macao
brand identity branding design identity Logo Design Logotype Macao macao design macau design untitled macao
brand identity branding design identity Logo Design Logotype Macao macao design macau design untitled macao
brand identity branding design identity Logo Design Logotype Macao macao design macau design untitled macao
brand identity branding design identity Logo Design Logotype Macao macao design macau design untitled macao
brand identity branding design identity Logo Design Logotype Macao macao design macau design untitled macao
brand identity branding design identity Logo Design Logotype Macao macao design macau design untitled macao
brand identity branding design identity Logo Design Logotype Macao macao design macau design untitled macao
brand identity branding design identity Logo Design Logotype Macao macao design macau design untitled macao
brand identity branding design identity Logo Design Logotype Macao macao design macau design untitled macao
brand identity branding design identity Logo Design Logotype Macao macao design macau design untitled macao
brand identity branding design identity Logo Design Logotype Macao macao design macau design untitled macao
brand identity branding design identity Logo Design Logotype Macao macao design macau design untitled macao
brand identity branding design identity Logo Design Logotype Macao macao design macau design untitled macao
 
Creative Directors by/ Chao SioLeong , AUCHONHIN,  Designed by / Untitled macao , Music&Motion By / Summer Ha, Photography by / Rex Chang
 
Macau Designers Association
217
1k
15
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Au Chon Hin Macau, Macau SAR of China

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    untitled macao Macau, Macau SAR of China

    Macau Designers Association

    Macau Designers Association (MDA) - The Macau Designers Association (MDA) was founded on 18 May 1986. It is a professional and non-profit art and Read More
    217
    1k
    15
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields