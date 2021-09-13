MACAU DESIGNERS ASSOCIATION (MDA)
The Macau Designers Association (MDA) was founded on 18 May 1986.
It is a professional and non-profit art and cultural association comprising graphic, product, interior and web designers, as well as commercial photographers, illustrators and other creative professionals. Over the past thirty years, MDA has been sparing no effort to fulfil the mission: ‘Unite Macao designers, protect their interest, enhance professionalism and facilitate external exchange’.
