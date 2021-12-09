Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
The Adventures Of K-Ron
Multiple Owners
What happens when your coupon is no longer valid? Who's to blame when the supermarket runs out of Diet Cherry Cola? Four harrowing words are soon to follow: Where. Is. Your. Manager? Introducing, The Adventures of K-Ron.

Directed by Toast
Creative Direction: Chris Guyot
Executive Producer: Tyler Guyot
2D Character Design: Timø Prousalis
3D Design & Animation: Alejandro Pérez, Chris Guyot
Sound Design: John Poon
Additional Music: Todd Pentney
    Toast . Rincón, Puerto Rico
    Chris Guyot Rincón, Puerto Rico
    timø prousalis Richmond, VA, USA
    John Poon Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    Alejandro Pérez Mexico City, Mexico

