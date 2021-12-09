



What happens when your coupon is no longer valid? Who's to blame when the supermarket runs out of Diet Cherry Cola? Four harrowing words are soon to follow: Where. Is. Your. Manager? Introducing, The Adventures of K-Ron.





Directed by Toast

Creative Direction: Chris Guyot

Executive Producer: Tyler Guyot

2D Character Design: Timø Prousalis

3D Design & Animation: Alejandro Pérez, Chris Guyot

Sound Design: John Poon

Additional Music: Todd Pentney

