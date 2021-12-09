What happens when your coupon is no longer valid? Who's to blame when the supermarket runs out of Diet Cherry Cola? Four harrowing words are soon to follow: Where. Is. Your. Manager? Introducing, The Adventures of K-Ron.
Directed by Toast
Creative Direction: Chris Guyot
Executive Producer: Tyler Guyot
2D Character Design: Timø Prousalis
3D Design & Animation: Alejandro Pérez, Chris Guyot
Sound Design: John Poon
Additional Music: Todd Pentney