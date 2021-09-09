Creativity Explained - Layout with Nathalie Kirsheh

Creative director and magazine veteran Nathalie Kirsheh shares wisdom on the ins and outs of layout.



Creativity, Explained is an animated series from Adobe that explores the fundamental principles of art and design. Part education, part inspiration, each segment is voiced by a luminary in the field and provides highly relevant advice for hobbyists and working creatives alike.



Our challenge was to create a consistent storytelling approach and wrap it in an aesthetic unique to each topic while feeling like part of a cohesive series. In this second segment "What Is Layout?," we set out to capture the dynamic and responsive process of layout design — underlying grids shifting and sliding, visual components finding harmony and that magical moment when it all clicks into place.

Creativity Explained - What is Layout? With Nathalie Kirsheh​​​​​​​