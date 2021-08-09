Spotify Premium Campaign

​​​​​​ We had the opportunity to partner with Spotify Premium on a Global gift card asset pack with over 20 unique key visuals aimed to increase awareness, improve retention, and encourage gifting moments of Spotify Premium gift cards. Spotify Premium is the perfect companion or gift for every occasion.





Client: Spotify Global

Art Direction: Peter Tarka

Illustration: Peter Tarka

3D Design: Peter Tarka, Mateusz Krol, Amazing Monkeys

Animation: Amazing Monkeys

Sound: Miles Mercer

Production: H+ Creative











