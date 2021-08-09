Spotify Premium Campaign

We had the opportunity to partner with Spotify Premium on a Global gift card asset pack with over 20 unique key visuals aimed to increase awareness, improve retention, and encourage gifting moments of Spotify Premium gift cards. Spotify Premium is the perfect companion or gift for every occasion.
━
Client: Spotify Global
Art Direction: Peter Tarka
Illustration: Peter Tarka
3D Design: Peter Tarka, Mateusz Krol, Amazing Monkeys
Animation: Amazing Monkeys
Sound: Miles Mercer
Production: H+ Creative
Art Direction: Peter Tarka
Illustration: Peter Tarka
3D Design: Peter Tarka, Mateusz Krol, Amazing Monkeys
Animation: Amazing Monkeys
Sound: Miles Mercer
Production: H+ Creative
Spotify Thematic
Collection of animations and illustrations focused on Holidays across the World
Spotify Situational
Collection of animations and illustrations focused on daily activities
Thanks for watching!
Project inquiries: p.tarka@me.com
Instagram: instagram.com/petertarka