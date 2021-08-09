Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Spotify Premium Campaign
Multiple Owners
​​​​​​We had the opportunity to partner with Spotify Premium on a Global gift card asset pack with over 20 unique key visuals aimed to increase awareness, improve retention, and encourage gifting moments of Spotify Premium gift cards. Spotify Premium is the perfect companion or gift for every occasion. 


Client: Spotify Global
Art Direction: Peter Tarka
Illustration: Peter Tarka
3D Design: Peter Tarka, Mateusz Krol, Amazing Monkeys
Animation: Amazing Monkeys
Sound: Miles Mercer
Production: H+ Creative

petertarka.com



Spotify Thematic
Collection of animations and illustrations focused on Holidays across the World

Research & Development Stage
Lunar New Year Visual
Thanksgiving & Fathers Day Visuals
Christmas Visual
Golden Week & Easter Visuals
Happy Birthday Visual
Ramadan Visual
Valentine's Day Visual
Carnvial Visual
Mother's Day & Black Friday Visuals
Social Media & Internet Ad Layouts
Social Media & Internet Ad Layouts
Card Layouts & Design
Example of the Cards in use

Spotify Situational
Collection of animations and illustrations focused on daily activities

Studying Visual
Domestic Chores Visual
Social Time & Starting the Day Visuals
Relaxing Time Visual
Relaxing Time Alternative Visual
Receive Guests & Commuting Visuals
Commuting Alternative Visual
Passing Time and Exercising Alternative Visuals
Studying & Domestic Chores Alternative Visuals
Exercising Visual


Thanks for watching!

Project inquiries: p.tarka@me.com


