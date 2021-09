This font is also the result of my play with letters. I made a Las Vegas custom type when I was on an American trip. I back to this type again and again for a long time and I liked the letters so much so I developed them into a full font. I called it Chloé after my cat. She is elegant, playful but sometimes behaves unpredictably. Like a real princess. I offer this typeface for headlines, titles, logos, custom types and layout designs. You can also find many nice, playful and useful ligatures.







Try and download —> Chloé