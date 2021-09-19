Overview
We have set a direction and expression principle to enable -5KG JEANS to reposition in the market as an independent brand and strengthen its own identity. With the development of a design system that can effectively make an expression, we plan to enable customers to experience the value of the -5KG JEANS brand.
Brand Story
For its big moment based on the proven growth potential, -5KG JEANS focuses more on making people who wear a pair of jeans look slim, expands its products from denim jeans to leggings, underwear, activewear, etc., and improves product quality and price to reposition as an independent brand.
Brand Essence
A brand’s essence is also its philosophy and policy, showing its direction. With the core value of “Reliable,” “Effortless,” and “Enhancing” rather than just body shaper, -5KG JEANS should become a “Confidence Shaper” that boosts the attitude of customers.
Brand Core Value
A brand core value indicates a spirit that the brand should always have in mind and the ultimate value that the brand should provide to customers. It is linked to the core value of -5KG JEANS, which boosts the attitude and confidence of customers in addition to reshaping their bodies.
Brand Logo & Symbol
The logotype of The -5KG JEANS gives a modern and soft brand image by using the Gothic font slightly “a brand that makes the attitude and confidence of people who wear jeans positive” to remove the negative elements in daily life.
Key Visual
-5KG JEANS gives confidence to customers so that they can choose products with confidence by providing essential products planned, produced, and suggested by -5KG JEANS. In addition, to express the touchpoints of -5KG JEANS that removes physical shortcomings and maximizes strong points for easy choices and activities in everyday life, its brand key visual is expressed with the minus and formula symbols in various ways.
Color
The color of -5KG JEANS inherits “pink,” which is the existing brand color, while adjusting the tone for a basic and neutral mood. In addition, the brand color system is built with pink and mono colors together by adding gray color.
Typography
-5KG JEANS uses the Chap font of Humanist Sans that gives a modern and soft feeling to express a similar impression to the logo. In addition, it also uses GT Alpina’s pictogram (dingbat) to build a witty and unique brand image.
Brand Experience Design
The brand application design of -5KG JEANS shows its unique, clear, and delicate sense with its logotype and color and graphical design elements. -5KG JEANS actively uses pink, developed following the existing heritage, and various key visual systems using formulas so that customers can consistently feel the image of -5KG JEANS at all customer touchpoints.
-5KG JEANS
Brand identity development
Plus X
Chief Advisor : Sabum Byun
Creative Director : Tyodi Hyojin Lee
BX Team Leader : Bohyun Kook
BX Strategist : Yurim Kim, Phoebe Seo
BX Designer : Yoonseong Lee, Sieun Baek, Heejae Jang, Sunyoung Park
-5KG JEANS
CEO : Hong Jaebum
Brand Director : Kim Sungjun
General Manager : Kim Noah
Brand design team : Koo Jahyun, Kim Jisoo, Sohn Yeeseul
© 2021 Plus X Co.