Meansbxy
Futura .
art direction branding Concept store design graphic design Packaging Photography product design Production set design
Meansbxy is a design store with no gender nor a defined concept. It doesn´t pretend to fit but to question. Meansbxy is for those who seek more problems than solutions, those who do not distrust the aimless path. Its first collection, Pipe Dream, is a series of products that bring the chance to escape, get over the wall, get your feet off the ground and get out of the way to create a new path. There will always be a good reason to escape.

Meansbxy, made by outsiders for outsiders.
Photography: Futura
More info: new@byfutura.com
