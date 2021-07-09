



Meansbxy is a design store with no gender nor a defined concept. It doesn´t pretend to fit but to question. Meansbxy is for those who seek more problems than solutions, those who do not distrust the aimless path. Its first collection, Pipe Dream, is a series of products that bring the chance to escape, get over the wall, get your feet off the ground and get out of the way to create a new path. There will always be a good reason to escape.





Meansbxy, made by outsiders for outsiders.



_

Photography: Futura