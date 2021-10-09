NAPO - SHORT FILM

John, unable to understand the illness that drives his grandfather between past and present states, stumbles into an old album full of photographs and then let the images guide his imagination, transforming his grandpa's memories into drawing interpretations. Drawings that shape their relationship into a history of remembrance and memory building.
3D animation, 16 minutes, 2020
As memories are an important part of the short film, around 30 2d arts were developed for the house's picture frames and photo album.
