NAPO - SHORT FILM
Multiple Owners
John, unable to understand the illness that drives his grandfather between past and present states, stumbles into an old album full of photographs and then let the images guide his imagination, transforming his grandpa's memories into drawing interpretations. Drawings that shape their relationship into a history of remembrance and memory building.

3D animation, 16 minutes, 2020
Watch Napo's Trailer! 
Napo has been screened in over 70 festivals around the world and won over 20 awards for best animation!
As memories are an important part of the short film, around 30 2d arts were developed for the house's picture frames and photo album.
Hair simulation test
Compositing process
Animation breakdown
Animation breakdown
Sketchbook: lojadarevo.com.br
Talk in Topia Art Experience, Brazil, 2019
See full Credits | This project would never be complete with a bunch of highly talented and inspiring team members. Thank you guys for making the project possible ♡
    Miralumo Films Curitiba, Brazil
    Thais Peixe Brazil
    Vanessa de Luca Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

