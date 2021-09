O lympe :



(French for Olympus) mountain, home of the Greeks Gods.













They wait in the Palace,

Dancing in front of an empty throne.





Toys left behind by a bored child,

Puppets bumping into each other in the dark.





No one to hear their songs, no one to obey.

No ennemy to fight, no visitor to please.





One day, the Masters will come back

And the light will shine again.