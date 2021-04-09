I photographed The oldest McDonald's restaurant in 2019, a drive-up hamburger stand at 10207 Lakewood Boulevard at Florence Avenue in Downey, California. It was the third McDonald's restaurant and opened on August 18, 1953. Playing with the lines and the colors of the building, i wanted to make it looks like a painting, by using the powerful light of the afternoon. The restaurant is now the oldest in the chain still in existence and is one of Downey's main tourist attractions. This series is part of my American Spaces Project. Thank You. FB

