小欧的航天梦Xiao Ou's aviation dream

The image of Xiao Ou was reshaped, and the body, limbs, and facial features were optimized on the basis of retaining the head shape to make it more likable and international. A "jewel" was added to the forehead, named " The light of technology".





With the theme of "light", centering on the future exploration of space, Xiaoou starts from the earth to explore the unknown space field. Our journey is the sea of ​​stars! The courage to explore and continuous breakthroughs are the direction and dream of young people in the future.





Four types of clothing were extended for Xiaoou, namely space, fashion, casual, and formal wear, and each type of clothing was extended to a scene.





Space: In response to the theme, exploring the universe, Xiao Ou plays with his mobile phone in space.





Trend: Xiao Ou’s hobby is dancing and often dances in oppo stores.





Leisure: Xiao Ou is lying on the sofa and playing with his mobile phone. With the discovery of technology, new ways of interacting with mobile phones will appear in the future.





Formal outfit: Xiao Ou is on his way to work, and the home stadium of the future traffic is in the air.





Finally, I made a dancing video of Xiao Ou.