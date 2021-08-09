小欧的航天梦Xiao Ou's aviation dream

The image of Xiao Ou was reshaped, and the body, limbs, and facial features were optimized on the basis of retaining the head shape to make it more likable and international. A "jewel" was added to the forehead, named " The light of technology".
With the theme of "light", centering on the future exploration of space, Xiaoou starts from the earth to explore the unknown space field. Our journey is the sea of stars! The courage to explore and continuous breakthroughs are the direction and dream of young people in the future.
Four types of clothing were extended for Xiaoou, namely space, fashion, casual, and formal wear, and each type of clothing was extended to a scene.
Space: In response to the theme, exploring the universe, Xiao Ou plays with his mobile phone in space.
Trend: Xiao Ou’s hobby is dancing and often dances in oppo stores.
Leisure: Xiao Ou is lying on the sofa and playing with his mobile phone. With the discovery of technology, new ways of interacting with mobile phones will appear in the future.
Formal outfit: Xiao Ou is on his way to work, and the home stadium of the future traffic is in the air.
Finally, I made a dancing video of Xiao Ou.
重塑了小欧形象，在保留头部造型的基础上对身体、四肢、五官做了优化，使其更讨人喜爱，更有国际范，额头增加了一颗“宝石”，取名为“科技之光”。
以“光”为主题，围绕未来宇宙空间的探索，小欧从地球出发探索未知的航天领域，我们的征途是星辰大海呀！勇于探索，不断突破才是未来年轻人努力的方向和梦想。
为小欧延展了四种服装，分别是太空、潮流、休闲、正装，每一种服装又延展出一个场景。
太空：呼应主题，探索宇宙，小欧在太空中玩手机。
潮流：小欧的爱好是跳舞，经常会在oppo门店跳舞。
休闲：小欧躺在沙发玩手机，随着科技的发现，未来手机出现新的交互方式。
正装：小欧在上班的途中，未来交通的主场在空中。
最后做了一段小欧的跳舞视频。
