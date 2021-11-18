Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
The Robots Are Coming
James Brocklebank
Launch Campaign
THERE Tech Lab is a new educational gallery in Amsterdam, with a focus on four main themes; Robotics, AI, 3D Printing and AR & VR.
I worked with Tomorrow Bureau to create a series of fun and engaging robot experiments that formed the foundation of the launch campaign. I animated all four of the films, trying to add a sense of character, narrative and dynamism to each of the beautifully crafted robots.

CREDITS
Studio: Tomorrow Bureau
Animation: James Brocklebank

