Do Deep Tech
Do Deep Tech is an umbrella-brand that brings together an ecosystem of projects invented to implement the philosophy of the global Do Deep Tech movemen
In cooperation with WayRay Team
The Do Deep Tech logo draws on the concepts of "movement," "depth" and "immersion" and the idea that geometry, formulas and numbers are at the heart of everything, incorporating the imagery of geometric shapes, sound waves and their movement, vibrations, and precise mathematical diagrams.
It’s time to do deep tech
“We have to declare science as our new religion. We have to make its voice as loud as possible so that everyone acknowledges its value. We need to learn and remember the difference between facts and opinions. And always put facts over bias”
Do Deep Tech: a statement of belief and values
