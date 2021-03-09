Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
I2life
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
I2Life. Iodine products laboratory

I2Life company produces bioactive products based on organic iodine. The formula of iodine is at the heart of the name, and in combination with the word life literally translates the main idea of ​​the brand: iodine is the basis.

The positioning of the brand is: "We stimulate interest in ourselves by focusing on the most important thing." 
And the essence of the brand: “Elements that form harmony with oneself”.

All products are packed in bright, laconic packaging, where each element has its own color, which in a very simple form describes the composition of the product. The focus is on the iodine. It is consistently embedded in various style elements - mineral names or pictograms to visually demonstrate the effect of the product. Just as smoothly and easily, due to its structure, the drug is embedded in the human body.

In harmony with nature. Taking care of yourself.
brand identity colors Logo Design minimal Packaging typography
brand identity colors Logo Design minimal Packaging typography
Image may contain: orange, screenshot and brown
Image may contain: abstract and magenta
brand identity colors Logo Design minimal Packaging typography
brand identity colors Logo Design minimal Packaging typography
brand identity colors Logo Design minimal Packaging typography
brand identity colors Logo Design minimal Packaging typography
brand identity colors Logo Design minimal Packaging typography
brand identity colors Logo Design minimal Packaging typography
brand identity colors Logo Design minimal Packaging typography
Image may contain: screenshot and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
brand identity colors Logo Design minimal Packaging typography
brand identity colors Logo Design minimal Packaging typography
brand identity colors Logo Design minimal Packaging typography
brand identity colors Logo Design minimal Packaging typography
brand identity colors Logo Design minimal Packaging typography
brand identity colors Logo Design minimal Packaging typography
brand identity colors Logo Design minimal Packaging typography
brand identity colors Logo Design minimal Packaging typography
I2life
147
625
8
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Vladimir Lifanov Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Daria Grekova Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Alena Soléna Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Irina Sakharova Moscow, Russian Federation

    I2life

    Packaging for Iodine products
    147
    625
    8
    Published:

    Creative Fields