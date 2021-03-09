I2Life. Iodine products laboratory







I2Life company produces bioactive products based on organic iodine. The formula of iodine is at the heart of the name, and in combination with the word life literally translates the main idea of ​​the brand: iodine is the basis.



The positioning of the brand is: "We stimulate interest in ourselves by focusing on the most important thing."

And the essence of the brand: “Elements that form harmony with oneself”.



All products are packed in bright, laconic packaging, where each element has its own color, which in a very simple form describes the composition of the product. The focus is on the iodine. It is consistently embedded in various style elements - mineral names or pictograms to visually demonstrate the effect of the product. Just as smoothly and easily, due to its structure, the drug is embedded in the human body.





