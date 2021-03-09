City of Fontaine-le-Comte - Brand design

Fontaine-le-Comte is a citizen's commune, committed and engaging, located in the urban community of Grand Poitiers. Its population has been growing steadily over the years. This growth is an argument in favour of the quality of life that exists within the commune. Fontaine is a charming green setting with a historical heritage thanks to its Augustine abbey, with local shops and an ideal geographical position. It has many assets to delight its inhabitants and attract new ones.



