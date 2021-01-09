Gang Of Witches - Le Podcast | Branding

👋 For the past few months, I've been working on the branding and art direction of Gang Of Witches The Podcast, an ecofeminist art gang.
A show hosted every full moon night by Sabrine Kasbaoui to talk about artivism, feminism and ecology ✊️ 🌳 Here are some shots of the graphic universe inspired by poster collage and activism as well as the development of the identity on digital media.
The show has established itself in a few months as an essential ecofeminist reference, a podcast available on all your favourite platforms, good listening 🎧 🔥.
"Every full moon the guests, artists and activists, tell how, day after day, they contribute to create the society they want to live in. Animated by egalitarian values, they build other ways of living, thinking and creating, each in their own way. With them, we will ask ourselves questions: what strategies of political resistance in what contexts? How can we move towards a circular economy? How to work towards a regenerative culture?"
__ Client: Gang Of Witches __ Role: Branding, photography & webdesign
Gang Of Witches launches its second podcast to think globally and act locally with ecofeminism. A little more than a year after creating a Coven* there, the artists of the Gang Of Witches launch their second podcast in Ibiza. Revolutionary witches, international and/or Ibicencas, speak to the British journalist Jo Youle.
With the guests, the hostess explores different ways of using ecofeminist thinking to respond to the challenges facing the island and accelerate its transition towards a regenerative culture.
Available in English 🇬🇧 and Spanish 🇪🇸, good listening 🎧 🔥
*Coven: The Coven is the sanctuary of Gang Of Witches, it is inhabited and managed by the artists of the gang.
©2021 - Gang Of Witches
Branding & Web design: Vivien Bertin
Motion design: Julien Caillé
Web development: Perrine Bocquin
Wording: Paola Hivelin & Sophie Rokh
-
Gang Of Witches - Le Podcast
Host: Sabrine Kasbaoui
Production: Gang Of Witches
Conception: Gang Of Witches, Sabrine Kasbaoui
Editing: L’Arrière Boutique
Sound design: Gang Of Witches
-
Gang Of Witches - Ibiza Podcast
Host: Jo Youle
Production: Gang Of Witches
Conception: Gang Of Witches, Jo Youle
Editing: Reset Rebel Productions
Sound design: Gang Of Witches
-
Photo Credits:
Ibiza Podcast: Luana Failla / Ruth Davey / Jon Izeta / IbizaNeverClose
Le Podcast: Vivien Bertin / Franck Aubry / Jerry Hyde / Olivier Marty / Severyna Jaunasse / Sheila Menon / Arja Hyytiäinen / Richard Dumas / Laura Rigaud / Gabe Harrivelle / Élise Chanet / Stephan Readmond / Nicolas Guiraud / kavehrne / Christophe Crénel / Quentin Caffier / Marie Rouge / F. Mantovani