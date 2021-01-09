Gang Of Witches - Le Podcast | Branding









👋 For the past few months, I've been working on the branding and art direction of Gang Of Witches The Podcast, an ecofeminist art gang.



A show hosted every full moon night by Sabrine Kasbaoui to talk about artivism, feminism and ecology ✊️ 🌳 Here are some shots of the graphic universe inspired by poster collage and activism as well as the development of the identity on digital media.

The show has established itself in a few months as an essential ecofeminist reference, a podcast available on all your favourite platforms, good listening 🎧 🔥.







"Every full moon the guests, artists and activists, tell how, day after day, they contribute to create the society they want to live in. Animated by egalitarian values, they build other ways of living, thinking and creating, each in their own way. With them, we will ask ourselves questions: what strategies of politic al resistan ce in what contexts? How can we move towards a circular economy? How to work towards a regenerative culture?"





__ Client: Gang Of Witches __ Role: Branding, photography & webdesign















