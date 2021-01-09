NICE COMMISSIONS 21

MICROSOFT WORKLAB:
I teamed up with Godfrey Dadich Partners in order to create 3 abstract illustrations
for Microsoft Worklab.
The concept of the article was :
Strategies for onboarding in a Hybrid world.
It was a fun and exciting commission, as one of the challenges was to "translate",
with my visual language, some of the most popular Microsoft icons!
MIDA 2021:
MIDA is one of the most important International Crafts Fairs in Europe.
For this commission, i teamed up with the Agency Boiler Corporation.
The target of the commission was to create the main images for the 86th edition of the fair with my visual language:
3 abstract 3D sculptures with handmade textures and materials,
reminding to handycraft modern design , with a bit of "magic" that i always like to add
on my 3D Artworks.
ILSOLE24ORE PIR:
This was a quick and fun editorial commission
for the business italian newspaper
With the great art direction of Adriano Attus
i had to make a 3D Type artwork based on the business theme:
Individual savings plans,
that in Italy are known with the acronym "PIR"
PLAYINGARTS 2 OF SPADES:
I was contacted by Playingarts team for the second time!
(Years ago i was commissioned for a 5 Diamonds card)
This time they asked me to create an artwork for the card
2 of Spades that is in the brand new CRYPTO Edition.
On their website you can check also the animated version of the artwork.
Is always fun and inspiring creating "artcards" :)