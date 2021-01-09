Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
NICE COMMISSIONS 21
Leonardoworx LWX
Behance.net
3Dillustration 3DType crypto editorial Fair handycraft ilsole24ore Microsoft nft PlayingArts
MICROSOFT WORKLAB:
I teamed up with Godfrey Dadich Partners in order to create 3 abstract illustrations
The concept of the article was :
Strategies for onboarding in a Hybrid world.
It was a fun and exciting commission, as one of the challenges was to "translate",
with my visual language, some of the most popular Microsoft icons!
3Dillustration 3DType crypto editorial Fair handycraft ilsole24ore Microsoft nft PlayingArts
3Dillustration 3DType crypto editorial Fair handycraft ilsole24ore Microsoft nft PlayingArts
3Dillustration 3DType crypto editorial Fair handycraft ilsole24ore Microsoft nft PlayingArts
MIDA 2021:
MIDA is one of the most important International Crafts Fairs in Europe.
For this commission, i teamed up with the Agency Boiler Corporation.
The target of the commission was to create the main images for the 86th edition of the fair with my visual language:
 3 abstract 3D sculptures with handmade textures and materials,
reminding to handycraft modern design , with a bit of "magic" that i always like to add
on my 3D Artworks.

3Dillustration 3DType crypto editorial Fair handycraft ilsole24ore Microsoft nft PlayingArts
3Dillustration 3DType crypto editorial Fair handycraft ilsole24ore Microsoft nft PlayingArts
3Dillustration 3DType crypto editorial Fair handycraft ilsole24ore Microsoft nft PlayingArts
3Dillustration 3DType crypto editorial Fair handycraft ilsole24ore Microsoft nft PlayingArts
ILSOLE24ORE PIR:
This was a quick and fun editorial commission
for the business italian newspaper
With the great art direction of Adriano Attus
i had to make a 3D Type artwork based on the business theme:
Individual savings plans,
that in Italy are known with the acronym "PIR"
3Dillustration 3DType crypto editorial Fair handycraft ilsole24ore Microsoft nft PlayingArts
3Dillustration 3DType crypto editorial Fair handycraft ilsole24ore Microsoft nft PlayingArts
PLAYINGARTS 2 OF SPADES:
I was contacted by Playingarts team for the second time!
(Years ago i was commissioned for a 5 Diamonds card)
This time they asked me to create an artwork for the card
2 of Spades that is in the brand new CRYPTO Edition.
On their website you can check also the animated version of the artwork.
Is always fun and inspiring creating "artcards" :)
3Dillustration 3DType crypto editorial Fair handycraft ilsole24ore Microsoft nft PlayingArts
3Dillustration 3DType crypto editorial Fair handycraft ilsole24ore Microsoft nft PlayingArts
NICE COMMISSIONS 21
113
539
10
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Leonardoworx LWX Florence, Italy

    NICE COMMISSIONS 21

    113
    539
    10
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields