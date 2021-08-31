Log In
Discover
Livestreams
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Discover
Livestreams
Jobs
Sort & filter all:
Projects
Images
Prototypes
People
Moodboards
Cancel
Log In
Sign Up
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Message
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
Editorial illustrations
Eiko Ojala
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/31/2021
Cover for Time for issue about life after pandemic and what healthcare learned from it.
“You too are in danger when your neighbours house is on fire” (Horace). Cover for Lennart Meri Conference special issue
Cover for the Financial Times Weekend Magazine Scotland's special issue.
Illustrations for HP Innovation Journal about the future of telemedicine.
For New Yorker's fiction story "The Party".
Illustration for Microsoft WorkLab about for story "Rethinking Meetings".
Cover illustration for Heateo Sihtasutus about Education.
Illustration for New York Times "Ask Well" section.
Illustration for National Geographic about "The Structural Weaknesses in America’s Healthcare System".
Cover illustration for New Scientist for story "The Healing Power of Nature".
Illustration for Management Magazine (FR) about women in law.
Illustration for Management Magazine (FR) about women heroes from Greek mythology until now.
Spot illustration for New Scientist about the isolation.
Illustration fro New York Times about long-term lung damage caused by Covid.
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Editorial illustrations
351
1.6k
35
Published:
August 30th 2021
Eiko Ojala
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owner
Eiko Ojala
Tallinn, Estonia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Editorial illustrations
351
1.6k
35
Published:
August 30th 2021
Creative Fields
Illustration
COVid
editorial
ILLUSTRATION
New York Times
new yorker
paper cut
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Jump to Main Content
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help