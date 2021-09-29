Arte.Fact is a project composed to four graphic universes in 3D.

Through this project we wanted to confront the realistic aspect of 3d, the perception and the verisimilitude. Each universe features abstract objects with animated elements that are thought to be disruptive events.

The shapes, patterns and visuals designed in 2D are integrated in a specific semi-realistic and creative atmosphere. This project also questions the place of 2D design within 3D creation.