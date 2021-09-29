Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Arte.Fact is a project composed to four graphic universes in 3D.
Through this project we wanted to confront the realistic aspect of 3d, the perception and the verisimilitude. Each universe features abstract objects with animated elements that are thought to be disruptive events.
The shapes, patterns and visuals designed in 2D are integrated in a specific semi-realistic and creative atmosphere. This project also questions the place of 2D design within 3D creation.
Pool - Volcano - Party - Snake

P       A       R       T       Y       Arte.Fact.      -      Scene
Creation composed to 3D and 2D design
P       A       R       T       Y       Arte.Fact.      -      Detail
Artwork and graphic design created in 3D concept
P       A       R       T       Y       Arte.Fact.      -      Motion 18:00
P       A       R       T       Y       Arte.Fact.      -      Detail
Detail of artwork and project with 3D models and patterns

P       O       O       L       Arte.Fact.      -      Scene
Scene created in 3D software
P       O       O       L       Arte.Fact.      -      Motion 19:00
P       O       O       L       Arte.Fact.      -      Inspiration
Graphic design and visual art with 3D models in Blender

V       O       L       C       A        N        O       Arte.Fact.      -      Motion 30:00 
V       O       L       C       A        N        O       Arte.Fact.      -      Artwork
Motion design created by My Name is Wendy studio

S       N       A       K       E       Arte.Fact.      -      Scene
3D model, art creation and motion design
S       N       A       K       E       Arte.Fact.      -      Detail
Series of visual art and motion graphics for fashion and art project
S       N       A       K       E       Arte.Fact.      -      Motion 10:00
