2x2 TV. Rebranding













This led us to an ideal of turning airtime into a feed that will scroll like a site or app, blurring the boundaries between television and media platforms. Screenlife, hover effects, pop-up notifications and smooth, seamless transitions between programs and title sequences—all replacements for traditional television cuts. We turned TV broadcast into digital content surfing and the broadcast schedule into a feed, with content that changes as you scroll. We still had to account for TV’s restrictions, with the variety of screens forcing a certain set of rules screens; therefore, we kept all the brand elements in the “blue zone.” This limitation created the wide margins in our design that are atypical for digital formats, but we’re certain that we can bring the style even closer to the design language of the internet with time.











