Bejeweled
Alex Tang
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
9/1/2021
Beautiful people dripping in the most dazzling jewellery.
A collection of illustrations with the jewellery taking the centre stage.
Enjoy~
Join Behance
Sign up
Tools
Procreate
Creative Fields
Illustration
Fashion
alex tang
alex tang wei hao
alextangweihao
digital illustration
fashion illustration
fashion portrait
ILLUSTRATION
Jewellery design
Jewelry Illustration
Procreate
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
