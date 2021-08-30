MONEY TALK

Under the slogan “A Little Joke for Free Workers”, Mobetterworks is a brand that tells playful jokes to workers. We suggest a better way of working, both online and offline, across products and contents. Mobetterworks brand story is being released on the Youtube channel ‘MoTV'









MoTV is a media that records Mobills’s activities and shows our thoughts. It started with the original series <Mochoon the Brand Maker>, which contains the process of launching the brand “Mobetterworks”. MoTV expanded its content to the <Real Advice> series and <Nu-Branding> series, and had a fandom called Mozzang-e. As of Aug 2021, it has attracted 49K subscribers and has become a Youtube channel for workers.

























