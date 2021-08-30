Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
MONEY TALK
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Under the slogan “A Little Joke for Free Workers”, Mobetterworks is a brand that tells playful jokes to workers. We suggest a better way of working, both online and offline, across products and contents. Mobetterworks brand story is being released on the Youtube channel ‘MoTV'


MoTV is a media that records Mobills’s activities and shows our thoughts. It started with the original series <Mochoon the Brand Maker>, which contains the process of launching the brand “Mobetterworks”. MoTV expanded its content to the <Real Advice> series and <Nu-Branding> series, and had a fandom called Mozzang-e. As of Aug 2021, it has attracted 49K subscribers and has become a Youtube channel for workers.






MONEY TALK
175
748
20
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Mobills-group Corp. Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    권 지우 Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    Mo Choon Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    Hyelin 9ang Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    HOONTAEK OH Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    THEO KIM Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    soho soho Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    HANA NA Seoul, Korea, Republic of

    MONEY TALK

    175
    748
    20
    Published:

