Mercedes EQB with Jonas Lindström

Glancing at the sunshine and soft palette of evening light for the electric Mercedes EQB in this brand new campaign for Antoni Garage. Photography Jonas Lindström. Retouching by Recom Berlin.
Retouching by @recomberlin
Agency: ANTONI GARAGE
Creative Director: Lucas Schneider
Art Director: Karin Reinike, Mathias Wilke
Executive Creative Director: Tilman Gossner
Head Of Creative Production: Aras Sehatkar
Photographer: Jonas Lindström
First Assistant: Raul Suciu
Digital Operator: Antonio Paredes
Executive Producer: Olivia Gideon-Thombson, We Folk
Producer: Soraya Gardisi
Production Manager: Sybella Stevens
Production Designer: Nathan von Parker
Styling: Niki Pauls
MakeUp: Manu Kopp
Hair: Wataru SuzukiPost Artists: Stephanie O’Connor, Jonathan Clarke, Jonas Braukmann / recom berlin
