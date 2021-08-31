Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Mercedes EQB with Jonas Lindström
Multiple Owners
Glancing at the sunshine and soft palette of evening light for the electric Mercedes EQB in this brand new campaign for Antoni Garage. Photography Jonas Lindström. Retouching by Recom Berlin. 
Electric Car family reflection sunset architecture automotive gold SKY warm colors
Retouching by @recomberlin

Agency: ANTONI GARAGE
Creative Director: Lucas Schneider

Art Director: Karin Reinike, Mathias Wilke
Executive Creative Director: Tilman Gossner
Head Of Creative Production: Aras Sehatkar

Photographer: Jonas Lindström
First Assistant: Raul Suciu
Digital Operator: Antonio Paredes

Executive Producer: Olivia Gideon-Thombson, We Folk
Producer: Soraya Gardisi
Production Manager: Sybella Stevens
Production Designer: Nathan von Parker

Styling: Niki Pauls
MakeUp: Manu Kopp
Hair: Wataru SuzukiPost Artists: Stephanie O’Connor, Jonathan Clarke, Jonas Braukmann / recom berlin

