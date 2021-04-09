Claro™ Insurance Program
Claro Insurance Program is an affordable car insurance company that focuses on offering their services to drivers that have had a less than perfect driving history or have not been able to keep their insurance in force.
They have been on the market for a long time, and they wanted to have a better approach to young audiences. We worked on this rebrand and created a system with a wide color palette, a dynamic logotype and icon, and support illustrations based on situations when using a car.
We like to work on creating contrast in the identity. It is simple when they use it by the company employees. The elements such as the color system help them find forms and other company documents. For the clients, the identity becomes friendly, and this time is when we use the support illustrations to speak to the audience and get their attention.