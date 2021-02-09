Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
THE SON OF COBRA
Alex Bernstein
THE SON OF COBRA
Paul Lefevre is a French surfboard builder living in Costa Mesa, California. He spent a year bringing his '69 BMW 2002 to life in this form -- 1800lbs with 210hp. But this car is more than just light. Paul took his board-building craft and adapted it to automotive. He hand shaped the entire body, wider, smoother, lighter... in carbon fiber. Even the dashboard, the roof -- all carbon. The intake manifold, too. Every inch is a work of art.
Powered by the legendary S14 4-cylinder motor that lead  the E30 M3 of 80's DTM to victory, it goes, too. Masterpiece.
