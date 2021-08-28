Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
DXTR - Various Illustrations 2019
DXTR
Various illustrations for clients like Adobe, Levi's,
Hasbro, Vans, Sesame Street, Wired Magazine, etc. 2019.​​​​​
The Future Is Now
Calendar 
EWERK
GER
Make Your Mark
Sherpa Jeans Jacket
LEVI'S x STYLEFILE
GER
Burning And Looting 
Poster Collaboration with HRVB​​​​​​​
VANS
GER
Secret Lair: Serum Visions
Playing Card
HASBRO / MAGIC: THE GATHERING
USA
Brand Stand
Poster Campaign
ADOBE
GER
Telly and The Triangle Lovers' Club
50 Years Of Sesame Street Exhibition
Coops Lane Gallery Melbourne
SESAME STREET
AUS
Atlantis
Fabric Pattern
OTA
NLD
The Swamp
Scarf
CIRCUS NETWORK
PRT
Ikons
Wallpaper
IKONIX
AUS
Star Wars: The Rise Of The Rest
Editorial
WIRED MAGAZINE
USA
