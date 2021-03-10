Yoo Family家族

It took more than 3 months, starting from May, and successively reaching August 23.

Officially released today,

The IP work of the Yoo Family this time is the work I have used the longest. I work during the day and start to draw after taking a shower after get off work.

During the period, a lot of scrapped manuscripts were out, and many operational problems were encountered;

In addition, thanks to Dabin@大彬学设计, for putting forward a lot of suggestions and guidance,

Finally, it has been revised several times to optimize the details;

These 5 little guys who satisfy me were born;

This is a happy little family, in the family there are the black and dull KaKa, the short-legged DoDO, and the naive Palo.

There is also a pair of weather brothers SUN and Blit; I won’t say more about them,

You can check the content for details!

——————————————————————————————————————

Later, I will add more little guys to join this Yoo Family;

You are welcome to give me advice!

I also hope that everyone will continue to pay attention to Yoo Family!

——————————————————————————————————————

This time the work is all made by Blender,

The journey of self-study is at a loss. If you also have questions about Blender, we can communicate with each other!

#Learning endless, hard work will have results#