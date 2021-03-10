Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Yoo Family家族
林 溢鑫
Behance.net
Character Design
It took more than 3 months, starting from May, and successively reaching August 23.
Officially released today,
The IP work of the Yoo Family this time is the work I have used the longest. I work during the day and start to draw after taking a shower after get off work.
During the period, a lot of scrapped manuscripts were out, and many operational problems were encountered;
In addition, thanks to Dabin@大彬学设计, for putting forward a lot of suggestions and guidance,
Finally, it has been revised several times to optimize the details;
These 5 little guys who satisfy me were born;
This is a happy little family, in the family there are the black and dull KaKa, the short-legged DoDO, and the naive Palo.
There is also a pair of weather brothers SUN and Blit; I won’t say more about them,
You can check the content for details!
——————————————————————————————————————
Later, I will add more little guys to join this Yoo Family;
You are welcome to give me advice!
I also hope that everyone will continue to pay attention to Yoo Family!
——————————————————————————————————————
This time the work is all made by Blender,
The journey of self-study is at a loss. If you also have questions about Blender, we can communicate with each other!
#Learning endless, hard work will have results#
blender blender2.9 blender3d IP
blender blender2.9 blender3d IP
blender blender2.9 blender3d IP
blender blender2.9 blender3d IP
blender blender2.9 blender3d IP
blender blender2.9 blender3d IP
blender blender2.9 blender3d IP
blender blender2.9 blender3d IP
blender blender2.9 blender3d IP
blender blender2.9 blender3d IP
blender blender2.9 blender3d IP
blender blender2.9 blender3d IP
blender blender2.9 blender3d IP
blender blender2.9 blender3d IP
blender blender2.9 blender3d IP
blender blender2.9 blender3d IP
blender blender2.9 blender3d IP
blender blender2.9 blender3d IP
blender blender2.9 blender3d IP
Yoo Family家族
826
4.1k
49
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    林 溢鑫 Shanghai, China

    Yoo Family家族

    826
    4.1k
    49
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields