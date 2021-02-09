Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
CDC / Casa de la Cultura — Visual Identity
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity



Río Negro—Argentina
[2020]


Casa de la Cultura was created on May 7, 1973 in Gral. Roca, Río Negro (AR)
in order to spread culture and promote artistic creation.

La Casa is a place for artistic training, a self-managed space open to the expression
and work of independent artists, a place that has always aspired to the active participation of those who want to inhabit it.

So, the plan was to create a dynamic identity that accompanies the constant movement and diversity gathered in this space, without forgetting its roots.

Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding Corporate Identity logo Logo Design Logotype print typography visual identity
CDC / Casa de la Cultura — Visual Identity
145
743
22
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Guapo ./ Buenos Aires, Argentina
    user's avatar
    üla — studio Buenos Aires, Argentina

    CDC / Casa de la Cultura — Visual Identity

    Casa de la Cultura was created on May 7, 1973 in Gral. Roca, Río Negro (AR) in order to spread culture and promote artistic creation. La Casa is Read More
    145
    743
    22
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields