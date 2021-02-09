CDC / Casa de la Cultura — Visual Identity

Casa de la Cultura was created on May 7, 1973 in Gral. Roca, Río Negro (AR)
in order to spread culture and promote artistic creation.
La Casa is a place for artistic training, a self-managed space open to the expression
and work of independent artists, a place that has always aspired to the active participation of those who want to inhabit it.
So, the plan was to create a dynamic identity that accompanies the constant movement and diversity gathered in this space, without forgetting its roots.