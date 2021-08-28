Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Project — Executive Nexus identity refresh
Client — Executive Nexus
 
Background

Executive Nexus is a platform that connects the world’s best executives with private equity opportunities.

As a niche proposition, the platform only really matters for C-level executives and above. Keen to never be seenas white glove or velvet rope, EN is simply a platform that isn’t relevant for the vast majority of people, making it a network for the 0.025%.

We were tasked with creating a visual and tonal identity to better reflect EN’s ambition, and to create a connection with their users — those who are wealth rich, but time poor.






Idea
The agents of change — creating pivotal moments for individuals and businesses through curated connections.

Outcome
The understanding of the audience being time poor yet brand savvy, led to a ‘premium functional ’ design aesthetic. Celebrating minimal use of colour and clean typography to drive home confident messaging, punctuated with abstracted CGI images using the deconstructed logomark, referencing the core pillars of the platform, to bring to life the etherial world of PE.







The suite of CGI images were created as an abstracted reference the four pillars of Executive Nexus – Curated, Complete, Current and Efficient.







Brand, Design + Concept 
Ensemble

CGI delivery
Jack Seymour







