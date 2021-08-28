Executive Nexus — Identity





Executive Nexus is a platform that connects the world’s best executives with private equity opportunities.





As a niche proposition, the platform only really matters for C-level executives and above. Keen to never be seenas white glove or velvet rope, EN is simply a platform that isn’t relevant for the vast majority of people, making it a network for the 0.025%.





We were tasked with creating a visual and tonal identity to better reflect EN’s ambition, and to create a connection with their users — those who are wealth rich, but time poor.







