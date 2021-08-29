Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Crash Landed
Ken Hermann
Behance.net
Part of a photo series called Crash Landed.
The series depicts an astronaut returning to Earth, which have been destroyed and abandoned by humans. While the images are cinematic and surreal, they also evoke a very human feeling of isolation - a feeling we all are very familiar with after Covid-19
Image may contain: grass, outdoor and cartoon
Image may contain: floor, ceiling and skating
Image may contain: indoor, wall and ceiling
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: tree, plant and outdoor
Please follow my journey on Instagram or kenhermann.com
Crash Landed
95
441
8
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Ken Hermann Copenhagen, Denmark

    Crash Landed

    95
    441
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields