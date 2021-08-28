Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Cable Factory - Where people and the new meet
Multiple Owners
CABLE FACTORY
Where people and the new meet


56 000 m2 and million visits per year. Over 300 tenants. From museums to galleries, from artists to musicians, from dance to martial arts – and beyond. That’s Cable Factory, the biggest cultural centre in Finland. Yet it was increasingly perceived to be for Helsinki’s cultural elite only, and difficult to approach and explore for an outsider.

This existential challenge was expected to be addressed and solved through a brand development project, ultimately leading up to an introduction of a new identity.





Tying together the world

Cable Factory is a treasure trove of arts and culture. All about togetherness and new, unexpected encounters. Epitomised by positive collisions of people, ideas and activities. Cable Factory tying together the world. Different cultures. Art forms. Everything.
The whole identity literally being tied together by Cable Factory’s logo. Tying together its essence, in perfect sync with the name itself. Begging to be put in motion when possible, but working equally well in static form. Accommodating the needed language versions without troubles too.



Where a slogan keeps reinventing itself​​​​​​​

It’s where a bassist dances aikido. It’s where jazz juggles inspiration. And it’s where a slogan keeps reinventing itself. A dynamic solution with infinite variations, also providing a way to dive deeper into the offering of the centre.


brand identity brand strategy copywriting graphic design Logo Design motion graphics ui design Verbal Identity

Homage to heritage

Cable Factory might be an eternal cradle of idealism, an ever-ongoing revolution, but it still pays homage to its heritage too: The visual identity is inspired by the iconic mural “Let Me Be Your Mental Dentist”, delighting the visitors of the centre since 1994 – created by one of the forerunners of modern street art and “the original Berlin Wall artist”, Thierry Noir. Through repeating, mutating and combining the familiar shapes and colours the identity applications produce limitless new takes on the original artwork.


brand identity brand strategy copywriting graphic design Logo Design motion graphics ui design Verbal Identity
