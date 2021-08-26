AudioBook Publishing - Brand identity

AB Publishing is a publisher of audio books specializing in topics such as business, psychology, personal development and language learning. Their catalog includes more than 500 audio books, in different languages. Among them are bestsellers such as "Rich Father Poor Father" by Robert Kiyosaki, "The 4-Hour Workweek" by Timothy Ferriss, "The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari" by Robin S. Sharma, "Elon Musk" by Ashlee Vance and many others.





Each year, 100 new audio books are published by their teams. The selection of texts and voice-overs is meticulous, and the production is done with high quality standards. Their goal is to produce useful and compelling books that will motivate and inspire listeners to improve their lives. This promise is accompanied by a brand signature "Thousands of stories, hear yours."





Our role was to rethink the identity of this brand, creating a system that could sign and identify their productions, without encroaching on the audiobook's cover visual, to let each book have its own expression.