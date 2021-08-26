AudioBook Publishing - Brand identity

AudioBook Publishing
Thousands of stories, hear yours
AB Publishing is a publisher of audio books specializing in topics such as business, psychology, personal development and language learning. Their catalog includes more than 500 audio books, in different languages. Among them are bestsellers such as "Rich Father Poor Father" by Robert Kiyosaki, "The 4-Hour Workweek" by Timothy Ferriss, "The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari" by Robin S. Sharma, "Elon Musk" by Ashlee Vance and many others.
Each year, 100 new audio books are published by their teams. The selection of texts and voice-overs is meticulous, and the production is done with high quality standards. Their goal is to produce useful and compelling books that will motivate and inspire listeners to improve their lives. This promise is accompanied by a brand signature "Thousands of stories, hear yours."
Our role was to rethink the identity of this brand, creating a system that could sign and identify their productions, without encroaching on the audiobook's cover visual, to let each book have its own expression.
Creative research
During the creative phase, we explored different solutions. The idea at this stage is to explore the possibilities, to scan a wide spectrum of working hypotheses.
For each direction, we briefly prototyped the brand universe. In agreement with AB Publishing's marketing team, we opted for direction 03, which met the criteria of modernity and simplicity.
Concept
This logotype is the meeting of two ingredients. On the one hand, the idea of voice is translated with a speech bubble that seems to fly away, and on the other hand, the idea of book, with the white silhouette of a double page. A play of shift introduces the idea of movement, as if to tell the passage from text to audio.
Motion
The universe of the brand can be deployed in motion design. The notion of movement allows elements to appear and disappear like pop-ups.