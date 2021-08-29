Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Fashion Illustration for FPM MILANO
SEUNGWON HONG
FPM MILANO
Founded in 1946, Fabbrica Pelletterie Milano is defined by top-level craftsmanship and a modern vision. Its cases are made by designers spanning artistic disciplines and locales, reflecting the brand's focus on global citizenship. The durable trollies are perfect for business travel.

illustrator Seungwon Hong, visually interprets and narrates the collection from his perspective through a series of exclusive creative artworks by adding his unique artistic flair​.
