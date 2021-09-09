Venmo Business Profiles

I've been working with Venmo's team for over two years now and this time we came together to generate a new body of work to give life to businesses as different as barber shops, bakeries, musicians, doctors and pet sitters among others. The idea was to create a background pattern for each industry and caters to different sizes and screens.





The creative direction was simple enough to create a space to work with freedom and specific enough to provide a clear idea of the final product. The background imagery should represent the breadth of businesses . They should each be simple enough to be used for small screen size, and not too loud as to overpower a customer’s logo or profile image.









