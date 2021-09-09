Venmo Business Profiles
I've been working with Venmo's team for over two years now and this time we came together to generate a new body of work to give life to businesses as different as barber shops, bakeries, musicians, doctors and pet sitters among others. The idea was to create a background pattern for each industry and caters to different sizes and screens.
The creative direction was simple enough to create a space to work with freedom and specific enough to provide a clear idea of the final product. The background imagery should represent the breadth of businesses . They should each be simple enough to be used for small screen size, and not too loud as to overpower a customer’s logo or profile image.
Crypto Illustrations
On top of the Business Profile Illustrations, cryptocurrencies became available for trading on Venmo.
Now you can Buy, sell and securely hold cryptocurrencies with PayPal. And because of that we created a series of editorial illustrations that would accompany educational articles about the world of crypto. The goal was to de-mystify crypto through clear and friendly education within the app experience and marketing.
Illustrations should evoke the playfulness of the Venmo brand,
but it was critical to the project that fun was balanced with the responsibility Venmo has as a financial business.