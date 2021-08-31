The Lockdown Series

I usually take some time off here and there to find new things within my work.

On this case I wanted to push the physicality of the bodies, the textural aspect of the brushes and how abstract some shapes can get when drawing. I started this series of drawings during the lockdown of last year and is still going on. I remember the uncertainty of the time and how small my life became; waking up, looking at my cell phone, getting a coffee, staying at home and maybe doing some cycling around the neighborhood. All these habits became little ideas on my sketches and ended up here. Sometimes uncertainty can be a good thing. I didn't know what I was going to do with this body of work and looking back I can say that these drawings feel exciting and fresh because of that doubt. Hope they bring some joy to your life as they brought some to mine.