The Lockdown Series
Sebastian Curi
The Lockdown Series
I usually take some time off here and there to find new things within my work. On this case I wanted to push the physicality of the bodies, the textural aspect of the brushes and how abstract some shapes can get when drawing.  I started this series of drawings during the lockdown of last year and is still going on. I remember the uncertainty of the time and how small my life became; waking up, looking at my cell phone,  getting a coffee, staying at home and maybe doing some cycling around the neighborhood. All these habits became little ideas on my sketches and ended up here.  Sometimes uncertainty can be a good thing. I didn't know what I was going to do with this body of work and looking back I can say that  these drawings feel exciting and fresh because of that doubt. Hope they bring some joy to your life as they brought some to mine. 

