







THE SOUTH SIDE APPAREL





The South Side Apparel is a gender-neutral clothing brand based in Bristol, the south side of England. Founded in 2021, the brand set out on a quest to bring a streamlined sense of modern simplicity to youth fashion. They aim to reconsolidate a more simplified and refined brand that comfortably sits within the youth culture, with a vision to give youth a chance to feel empowered and confident.



Our challenge was to refresh the brand with a modern and minimalist approach that represents the brand's heritage and create a flexible identity that appeals to its target market.



Our approach was to create a dynamic identity system. flexible and future-focused. An identity system that emphasizes simplicity and minimalism with a vision to elevate and reinvigorate the brand personality. The primary colour features a striking blue that adds vibrant energy to the imagery and works in contrast with the overall design system.











