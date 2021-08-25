Historical memory.
Diputació de València
Design and layout of the book Violencia, conceptualización, memoria, represión, estudios, monumentalización, exhumaciones. Valencia 1936-2020 for Valencia Provincial Council, which includes various aspects of the process of recovering historical and democratic memory in the province of Valencia.
Year: 2021
Client: Valencia provincial council
Sector: Public
Direction: Democràcia®
Design: Javier Tortosa
Layout: Daniel Castelló
Skills: Design layout, content management
Client: Valencia provincial council
Sector: Public
Direction: Democràcia®
Design: Javier Tortosa
Layout: Daniel Castelló
Skills: Design layout, content management