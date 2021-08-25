Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Historical memory. Diputació de València
democràcia estudi
Historical memory. 
Diputació de València

Design and layout of the book Violencia, conceptualización, memoria, represión, estudios, monumentalización, exhumaciones. Valencia 1936-2020 for Valencia Provincial Council, which includes various aspects of the process of recovering historical and democratic memory in the province of Valencia.

Year: 2021
Client: Valencia provincial council
Sector: Public
Direction: Democràcia®
Design: Javier Tortosa
Layout: Daniel Castelló
Skills: Design layout, content management

Historical memory. Diputació de València
    democràcia estudi Valencia, Spain

    Historical memory. Diputació de València

    Design and layout of the book Violencia, conceptualización, memoria, represión, estudios, monumentalización, exhumaciones. Valencia 1936-2020 for
