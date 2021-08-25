Changing a career can feel like a monumental task to say the least. Lisha Davis saw this first-hand and strove to create a better way to help people align their passions and purpose to find meaningful careers—resulting in her founding Pave. A company that believes finding meaning and fit are essential to career satisfaction.





They achieve this through their unique model that combines real-time career insights, one-on-one access to experts in roles, and interview research & preparation. Thus, allowing their users to feel empowered and equipped to take on new careers. Pave clarifies what it takes to step into the roles their users want, decoding the required skills and expected activities, with suggestions on strengthening their fit.



