Apocope - Brand identity

"Apocope", from the Greek apokoptian, is a figure of speech that is characterized by the abbreviation of a complete word, keeping only the first syllables. Repu, Mat, Capu, Montpel, Stras... . The French love to speak in apocopes, it is a strong marker of French culture and urban style. This attitude is also a reflection of our active lives, always on the move, where we seek to shorten to save time. This practicality resonates with the primary function of the leather goods and their usefulness to the man who wears them.
Apocope was launched in 2021 in Paris and focuses on men's leather goods, with a focus on materials and their provenance, all combined with a minimalist and precise design, imagined in the brand's Parisian workshop.
Brand Brothers was commissioned to create the graphic identity; thus, based on an in-house typogram, strong and rhythmic, our work is articulated around typographic compositions, sometimes pure, sometimes maximalist. The monogram, Apo (the apocope of Apocope!) becomes a pivot around which the messages are composed and decomposed.
"Apocope", du grec apokoptien, est une figure de style qui se caractérise par l'abréviation d'un mot complet, en gardant uniquement les premières syllabes. Répu, Mat, Capu, Montpel, Stras... . Les français adorent parler en apocopes, c'est un marqueur fort de la culture française et du style urbain. Cette attitude est aussi le reflet de nos vies actives, toujours en mouvement, où l'on cherche à raccourcir pour gagner du temps. Ce côté pratique entre en résonance avec la fonction première de la maroquinerie et son utilité pour l'homme qui l'arbore.
Apocope a été lancée en 2021 à Paris et se concentre sur la maroquinerie pour homme, avec un soin apporté aux matériaux et leur provenance, le tout associé à un design minimaliste et précis, imaginé dans l'atelier parisien de la marque.
Brand Brothers a été missionné pour en créer l'identité graphique ; ainsi, sur la base d'un typogramme maison, fort et rythmé, notre travail s'articule autour de compositions typographiques, tantôt épurées, tantôt maximalistes. Le monogramme, Apo (l'apocope d'Apocope !) devient un pivot autour duquel les messages se composent et se décomposent.
