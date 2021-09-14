

Funju







It is a conceptual project inspired by nature and biomimicry.







We have created different coral structures mixed with plastic materials and waste to symbolize the need to be more efficient and sustainable and develop better ideas inspired by the natural world to be able to imitate their designs, organization and processes to solve current human problems.





Nature is considered a sustainable system that uses and recycles its resources efficiently and continuously, unlike our way of life, in which we overexploit and damage the environment.





