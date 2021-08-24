



Sol Mexican Grill is a Mexican restaurant located in Washington D.C. Our proposal arises from the amazement for the taste of Mexican cuisine, its fusion and the feeling of generosity and desire to share it.





The concept comes from the passage of the sunlight during the day. Translating this into editorials represented by glyphs. The typographic use creates circular and dynamic compositions that are complemented by a system of geometric textures inspired, in addition to the sun, by native Mexican graphics. On the other hand, we use warm colours that are directly linked to the warmth of the culinary flavour. Also this palette is related to the colours of the Mexican flag, changing the red for a "Mexican pink".





Due to the nature of a rebranding project, we kept the essence of the previous logo. By using a heavy sans-serif typography and, to strengthen the identity, we created 4 dynamic logos through various representations of the Sun, thus, fulfilling the objective of transmitting and preserving the strong and lasting character of the brand.





Sol Mexican Grill, Here comes the sol.

_

Photography: Futura