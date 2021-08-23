QUAD





Quad is nutritionally complete food. This means every Quad meal contains a balance of all 26 essential vitamins and minerals, protein, essential fats, carbs, fibre and phytonutrients in a single product. Quad is made from plant-based sustainable ingredients like oats, pea, rice, flaxseed, coconut, and sunflower.



It's mission is to make nutritionally complete, convenient, affordable food, with minimal impact on animals and the environment.



We all know how difficult it is to change our bad habits. But sometimes you just need to change the pattern and break the cycle. That's how we came up with the custom wordmark. Breaking the cycle of every day life.















