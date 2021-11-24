Green Valley Advanced Manufacturing Hub / Grupo Karim
Our team of brand and marketing professionals teamed up with Grupo Karim’s team to update their Green Valley brand identity, to accurately reflect their core brand values and attributes. For this project Conway designed a digital brochure, website, and corporate video. In sharp contrast with Green Valley’s old brand, the new logo was inspired by the shape of the letter G, elevating the brand to align with Grupo Karim’s attributes of modern and forward-thinking. To communicate this new identity we created a flexible branding system which allows to show each sub-industry of Green Valley. To embody the new identity’s core attributes and values in technology and innovation, we updated their name to “Green Valley Advanced Manufacturing Hub”.
After undergoing a brand identity update by Conway+, Conway Digital came in to work on a new website to communicate their fresh international identity and flexible branding system, showing the sub-industries of Green Valley Advanced Manufacturing Hub. The website embodies the identity’s core attributes and values in technology and innovation, while providing a visually rich and pleasant user experience.