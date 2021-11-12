Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Minim
Both Studio
Australia business card consistent guitar leather music Packaging Repitition swing tag tactile


Minim
Minim works with some of Australia’s most accomplished designers, manufacturers and artisans to produce products that encourage the reorientation of spaces to better embrace music. We were approached early on to create the full brand narrative, including naming, art direction, visual identity, packaging, digital and physical collateral.

The Minim identity revolves around a logotype dominated by repetitious vertical marks; intentionally compact to allow visibility when applied to the product range, no matter the scale or materials. All brand applications are consistent and refined, incorporating tactile papers and embossing on key printed deliverables to reflect Minim’s design-centric approach. It was a pleasure to work on a brand that, like Minim's approach and products, balances contemporary design with longevity.

Photography by Shelley Horan


Minim
