Creative Minds
Creative Minds live inside the head of every creative person. All of them are unique and represents a different stream of thoughts or feelings.
They were personalized and minted on the blockchain to remind us of our unique personas and connect our minds together.
Every Mind is different & unique
Collaboration with @johanakroft @maximkroft @ideaandmaker
WIP
Unfinished Mind It's done, but can't get over it. Did I miss something?
Hangover Mind Inside your head after a long night.
Passionate Mind You are passionate about something and you do everything it takes to make it work.
Teamwork Mind If it's not gonna work, we will make it work! No matter what.
Casual Mind Thoughts com.e and go. Nothing lasts forever
Sugar Mind When that sweet tooth hits.
Excited Mind You are excited by everything. Forever.
Meditation Mind Zen from Monday to Sunday.
Procastinating Mind All the tasks left undone are not gonna disappear the next day.
Booting Mind It takes time before your brain start function again. Let it load.
Restart Mind This Mind reached it's limit. Time to restart.
Hypnotized Mind So focused on one task that everyhting else is just blocked. Even the luch break.
Workaholic Mind You have thoughts about work when you're not working.
Spying Mind Because everything around looks so interesting.
Busy Mind There is so much stuff to do and finish. You have to think about all of that all the time.
Racing Mind Unstoppable and all over the place. Happens especially after too much caffeine.
Wandering Mind The thoughts drift away, far, far away.
Multitasking Mind Wanting to have done as much as possible, but instead you are distracting yourself between tasks.
Anxiety Mind The worse from them all. Avoid at all costs.
Monkey Mind Thoughts are restless. Daydreaming is where you escape.
Nagging Mind - That feeling when you forgot something but don't know what.
Moody Mind Feelings jumping on a trampoline. Up and down, up and down
Bouncing Mind - Bouncing through multiple jobs/bookings
Protective Mind - Overprotective of your ideas and designs.
Meeting Mind - The one always talking.
Overthinking Mind - You overthink everything all the time.