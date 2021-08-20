Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
HIPHOP Hooray
Nikopicto .
animation art direction hip hop hiphop ipcreation motion design
Our HUG the K crew are celebrating the Hip Hop Birthday "11th of August"
while they are on their way to success in their Asia Tour Bus.

By the way Nikopicto is Hiring 3d Animators !!
https://nikopicto.com/contact-us
HIPHOP Hooray
