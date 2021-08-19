The drop shape can also be cropped to create a flowing pattern or be used

The pictograms are inspired by the stencil spacing of the typography while also integrating the soft and flowing shape of the paint drop.



Klint® is the new way to repaint your home. With easy to use samples, smart and sustainable packaging and same-day delivery to your doorstep it’s easier than ever to choose and apply color to your home.The design system is based on a stencil wordmark with a paint drop hidden in the diagonal angle of the K. The flowing shape of the drop represents the inspiring and organic side of the brand, while the straight and sharp angles stands for functionality, precision and expertise.The typography is a custom designed stencil font made in collaboration with Commercial Type. It mirrors the logotype by integrating the drop shape into some of the characters.