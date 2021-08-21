













The city's theater





Oslo Nye Teater was established in 1929 and is entirely owned by Oslo Municipality. The theater consists of four stages at three different locations: Hovedscenen, Centralteatret, and Trikkestallen, all under the name Oslo Nye. Many of Norway´s best actors have been part of the ensemble and the theater has an average annual audience visit of over 140,000.





While 2020 and the first part of 2021 have been a difficult period for the theater, the new season brings also a new visual identity and website for Oslo Nye.















