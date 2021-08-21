The city's theater
Oslo Nye Teater was established in 1929 and is entirely owned by Oslo Municipality. The theater consists of four stages at three different locations: Hovedscenen, Centralteatret, and Trikkestallen, all under the name Oslo Nye. Many of Norway´s best actors have been part of the ensemble and the theater has an average annual audience visit of over 140,000.
While 2020 and the first part of 2021 have been a difficult period for the theater, the new season brings also a new visual identity and website for Oslo Nye.
One of the main challenges with Oslo Nye was to communicate that the theater consists of three different locations. By developing a set of recognizable icons for the buildings, we turned this challenge into an opportunity thus highlighting the theater's strong connection to the city.
The color palette is based on the buildings' facades, making it easier for the public to navigate between the locations. Combined with bold typography in the tradition of old theater affiche, the resulting identity becomes an effective communication tool both online and in printed media.
Oslo Nye is a public theater where everyone can find something for themselves.
The colors, typography, and layout reflect the notion of an inclusive, unpretentious place, with a positive and playful atmosphere.